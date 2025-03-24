Crime and Courts

Elderly Colorado woman with dementia mauled to death by dogs, daughter charged with negligence

The sheriff's office said investigators found 54 dogs between the daughter's two properties, living in unsanitary conditions and in poor health

By Doha Madani and Austin Mullen | NBC News

File photo

A 47-year-old Colorado woman has been charged after her elderly mother with dementia was allegedly mauled by dogs that authorities say were living in "unsanitary conditions."

Jessica Hoff was charged with criminal negligence resulting in death along with 54 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said. Hoff's arrest on Friday stemmed from a call the sheriff's office received on Feb. 3 with a report of an unconscious woman.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Deputies arrived at the residence and found LaVonne Hoff, 76, unresponsive, the sheriff's office said. There were several dogs running "loose" inside the home and another two dozen were found at the residence.

The 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the home.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation found that Lavonne Hoff was left alone while her daughter ran errands, despite requiring 24-hour care for her dementia. During that time, she was attacked by the dogs inside the home, the sheriff's office said.

Her cause of death was attributed to a dog attack during an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office.

"Detectives executed a search warrant on the home and a second property Jessica Hoff had in Colorado City and located a total of 54 dogs and the seven birds in her possession," the sheriff's office said. "The dogs and birds were found living in unsanitary conditions and several of the dogs were in poor health."

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 1 hour ago

Trump officials texted war plans to a group chat in a secure app that included a journalist

politics 2 hours ago

Trump pledges auto, pharma tariffs in ‘near future,' sowing more trade confusion

Court records do not list an attorney for Jessica Hoff, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. County inmate records show that she is in custody as of Monday morning.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us