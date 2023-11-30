Woman charged with murder of social justice advocate Michael Latt

A 36-year-old woman was charged with murder in the shooting death of social justice humanitarian Michael Latt at his home in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

In announcing the charge Thursday, LA County District Attorney George Gascón said Jameelah Michl forced herself inside Latt's home Nov. 27 in the 900 block of Alandale Avenue. Officers received a report of a shooting in the home around 6 p.m. and found the victim injured.

Latt was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Michl allegedly targeted the activist for being friends with a woman who she had been stalking, prosecutors said. Details about the stalking allegations were not immediately available.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Michl is charged with one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present. If convicted as charged, Michl will face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Arraignment for Michl was continued until Dec. 15, 2023 and prosecutors are recommending Michl be held on a $3 million bail.

Latt was a film marketing consultant who worked on social justice campaigns through his deep ties to Hollywood. He founded Lead With Love, working on campaigns with the likes of filmmaker Ryan Coogler and musician-actor Common, according to his website.

The Chapman University graduate's film marketing campaigns included one for Coogler's "Fruitvale Station," about the killing of Oscar Grant by police in Oakland.

Michelle Satter, Latt's mother and the founding senior director of artists programs at the Sundance Institute, said on X that her son was devoted to his career.

"Our beloved son Michael Latt fell victim to a tragic act of violence this week," Satter said on X. "Michael devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up artists of color, & leveraged storytelling for enduring change. We celebrate his legacy, love & compassion."

The LA County District Attorney's Office extended their condolences to the family and friends of Latt.

“Our hearts ache for the loss of a passionate advocate who believed in the principles of justice and equity within our criminal legal system,” District Attorney Gascón said. “It is devastating to see a life cut short, especially one dedicated to fighting for a more just society. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that the pursuit of justice is a collective responsibility that we must all share."