Yellowstone

Woman Attacked by Bison at Reopened Yellowstone National Park

The visitor got too close to the animal but refused medical transport, park officials said

In this Aug. 3, 2016, file photo, a bison blocks traffic as tourists take photos of the animals in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
Matthew Brown/AP

A visitor was injured in a bison attack Wednesday at Yellowstone National Park, which this week began a phased reopening, NBC News reports.

"A female visitor was knocked to the ground and injured by a bison," the National Park Service said in a statement.

The injury happened Wednesday afternoon in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin when the woman got too close to the animal, park officials said.

The extent of her injuries was not known. "She was assessed and refused transport to a medical facility," the park service said.

The park reopened Monday at the behest of President Donald Trump after closing March 24 to encourage people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Yellowstonebison
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us