Woman Arrested Following Racist Attack at Mountain View Starbucks: Police

A woman is being charged with a hate crime after attacking people at a Starbucks in Mountain View, police said Thursday.

According to the Mountain View Police Department, the attack happened on May 28 at the Starbucks location on San Antonio Road.

Officials said the woman, later identified as 33-year-old Daixin Neill Quan, walked into the coffee shop and started yelling racial slurs at a manager, telling him to "go back to his country."

Officials added that Quan then attacked a customer after hearing her speak with an accent. Later, Quan allegedly tried to attack a young girl before her father intervened.

"This office takes a zero tolerance to hate crimes because these kinds of cases have two victims. One, is obviously the direct victim and two, is the community," said Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Norma De Santiago.

Mountain View police said Quan was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and for committing a hate crime. She faces a year in jail.

A Starbucks spokesperson released the following statement Thursday:

“Starbucks does not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination. The safety of our customers and partners (employees) has always been and will continue to be our top priority. We’re grateful for the quick response from first responders and our thoughts are with those affected by this incident.”