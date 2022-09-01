california lottery

Winner! 5/5 Powerball Ticket Worth $2.6 Million Sold in Daly City

By Stephen Ellison

A lucky lottery player in the Bay Area is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2.6 million after matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 411 Gellert Blvd. in Daly City, the lottery said. The ticket is worth $2,595,142.

The numbers from Wednesday night's $134 million Powerball draw were 7-18-19-24-28 and the Powerball 1.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state Powerball game, so the jackpot for Saturday's draw rises to an estimated $148 million.

