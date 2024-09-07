mega millions

Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $740 million Mega Millions jackpot

The jackpot also comes with a $371.6 million lump-sum cash option

By Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The winning numbers for Friday's $740 million Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn.

The winning numbers are 6, 23, 41, 59, 63 with a gold Mega Ball of 25. The Megaplier is 2x.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

If won, the $740 million, which comes with a $371.6 million lump-sum cash option, would be the seventh-largest jackpot won in Mega Millions history.

However, in the history of Mega Millions, the jackpot has always reached at least $1 billion after surpassing $656 million, which was the world-record jackpot back in 2012.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $$1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

The large value is the result of having no Mega Millions jackpot winner drawn since June 4, when a lucky player in Illinois won $552 million.

The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

U.S. & World

mega millions 41 mins ago

Mega Millions rises to $800 million after no big winner Friday night

Brazil 6 hours ago

Cockpit audio indicates de-icing problems in deadly Brazil plane crash last month, investigators say

Attorney Andrew Stoltmann has represented 12 lottery winners, many of whom lost all their winnings through bad investments, reckless spending and greedy relatives. “Unfortunately, the people who win the lottery think at that point, the journey is over. And what they don’t realize is that the journey has really just begun,” says the Chicago-based Stoltmann.

This article tagged under:

mega millions
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us