Windsor

Windsor Mayor Refuses to Resign After Assault Allegations

Foppoli said the allegation were driven by politics, and he made clear that he would fight growing calls from elected officials that he step down

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The mayor of the California wine country town of Windsor is maintaining his innocence and refusing to resign after five woman alleged in a newspaper report that he sexually assaulted them in separate incidents dating back 17 years.

Mayor Dominic Foppoli denied the women’s claims, writing in a statement that he is “completely innocent of the conduct alleged” in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Foppoli said Saturday night that the allegations were driven by politics, and he made clear that he would fight growing calls from elected officials that he step down.

U.S. & World

Minnesota 10 hours ago

Protests Erupt After Man Shot by Minnesota Officer in Traffic Stop Crashes, Dies

Minnesota 6 hours ago

Chauvin Trial Enters 3rd Week After Night of Protests Over Daunte Wright Death

“Despite the clear political and social machinations that are outwardly and obviously driving the effort to put my head on a spike, I never imagined I would be pursued as a trophy to warn those who dare to have a positive impact in public service regardless of ideology,” Foppoli wrote.

As of Saturday, five women had come forward to say Foppoli assaulted them in incidents from 2002 to 2019.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office opened a criminal investigation, though many of the alleged incidents may fall outside the state’s statute of limitations, the newspaper said.

The mayor said he had never “pressured any female to engage in sexual conduct with me,” but did not address any of the specific accusations, which include forced oral copulation and rape.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Windsor
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us