Watch: Rampaging Winds Toss Giant Trampoline Into Powerlines in Pico Rivera

Mother Nature 1, Trampoline 0.

How strong were the winds Wednesday in Southern California? Video captured the chaos when one of the strong gusts that plagued the region throughout the afternoon swept through the back yard of a Pico Rivera home.

The wind upended the family's large trampoline, then tossed it onto the roof of the home and into nearby powerlines.

The gust also knocked down a portable basketball hoop and a recycling bin.

Strong winds knocked down trees Wednesday in several neighborhood, including Northridge, Inglewood, Glendale, Brentwood and Laurel Canyon.

There were no reports of serious injuries

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported has been responding outages, many caused by wind and downed trees, for several days as a series of storms brought rain, snow and wind to Southern California. The utility was still working Wednesday to fully restore power to customers who lost electricity during earlier storms.

A wind advisory was in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday in the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope and San Gabriel valleys with wind gusts reaching 50 mph. Los Angeles County mountains will also be under a wind advisory until early Thursday morning, with winds of up to 55 mph anticipated.

Calmer conditions are expected into the weekend.