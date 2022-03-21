Will BA.2 Cause Another COVID Surge?

The COVID BA.2 subvariant is not new, but is starting to infect more people around the globe, including parts of Europe.

Scientists and health officials are keeping an eye on the subvariant's progression. While the CDC said 99.5% of the country lives in a low to medium COVID risk area, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the President Joe Biden, over the weekend warned of an uptick in cases in the United States from BA.2.

Still, Fauci does not expect a surge.

UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi said UK and Denmark are good indicators on what to expect in the United States.



"Their cases went up, but their hospitalizations stayed flat," Gandhi said. "So that really is that decoupling of cases and hospitalizations that occur with variants when you have high rates of vaccinations like we do in the Bay Area."

Gandhi also points out the World Health Organization study showing those infected with the original omicron, or BA.1, have strong protection.