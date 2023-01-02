Santa Clarita

Wild Video Shows Man Breaking Window, Trying to Leap Onto 5 Freeway

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shocking video recorded in Santa Clarita shows a man trying to escape a patrol car by leaping headfirst onto the 5 Freeway.

The video was recorded Sunday in the Newhall area.

The man was riding in the back of a patrol car on the 5 Freeway near Weldon Mtwy when he broke the window, and tried to dive headfirst onto the road.

He was quickly taken back into custody after flopping onto the pavement.

This article tagged under:

Santa ClaritaCaliforniaSouthern California
