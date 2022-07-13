‘Wild Rivers' Returns to Orange County After Decade-Long Hiatus

Wild Rivers water park in Irvine is finally open after being closed for 11 years.

The new park is 50% larger than the original, with over 20 acres of fun, and 20 family-friendly attractions for both thrill-seekers and those looking for more low-key excursions.

Four of the attractions are six-person raft rides -- the first ones for a park outside of the Orlando market. One of the six-person raft rides is the 600-foot-long "Aquaconda."

The president of Wild Rivers, Mike Riedel, said the park has a "little bit of everything," from body slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, two-person raft rides, a water coaster, kiddie slides and more.

Wild Rivers will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 14; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 through Aug. 19; and varying hours every weekend and holiday through the end of September.

