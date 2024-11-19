Wild parrots in San Gabriel Valley are being shot by pellet guns

Law enforcement officers and animal advocates are searching for the person or group responsible for shooting several wild parrots in the San Gabriel Valley.

Cleo’s Critter Care, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping animals, has taken in at least 11 injured parrots in the past several weeks. According to Cleo Watts, who runs the organization, the birds have suffered injuries from being shot by pellet guns.

“They’re using guns to hurt animals. Already, that’s inhumane,” Watts said.

Some of the parrots that have been taken in by the nonprofit succumbed to their injuries. In some cases, the organization has seen birds shot in the skull, on their chest and have even seen one parrot with a pellet lodged in its side.

The perpetrators committing these acts faces criminal offenses if caught. In California, shooting a defenseless bird can come with a felony animal cruelty charge. In Pasadena, alone, shooting an air gun within city limits can be seen as a misdemeanor.

Anyone who finds an injured parrot within Pasadena and its surrounding cities can call the Pasadena Humane Society’s emergency service number at 626-792-7151.