San Gabriel Valley

Wild parrots in San Gabriel Valley are being shot by pellet guns

A Pasadena-based nonprofit organization said it's taken in 11 wild parrots that have been shot in recent weeks.

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officers and animal advocates are searching for the person or group responsible for shooting several wild parrots in the San Gabriel Valley.

Cleo’s Critter Care, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping animals, has taken in at least 11 injured parrots in the past several weeks. According to Cleo Watts, who runs the organization, the birds have suffered injuries from being shot by pellet guns.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

“They’re using guns to hurt animals. Already, that’s inhumane,” Watts said.

Some of the parrots that have been taken in by the nonprofit succumbed to their injuries. In some cases, the organization has seen birds shot in the skull, on their chest and have even seen one parrot with a pellet lodged in its side.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The perpetrators committing these acts faces criminal offenses if caught. In California, shooting a defenseless bird can come with a felony animal cruelty charge. In Pasadena, alone, shooting an air gun within city limits can be seen as a misdemeanor.

Anyone who finds an injured parrot within Pasadena and its surrounding cities can call the Pasadena Humane Society’s emergency service number at 626-792-7151.

This article tagged under:

San Gabriel ValleyWildfiresAnimals and Wildlife
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us