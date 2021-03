This wasn't any ordinary wild animal encounter.

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday responded to a Los Altos Hills home to help a homeowner capture a fox that was running wild around the home.

One of the deputies managed to trap the fox inside a bathroom. A photo shared by the sheriff's office showed the fox standing inside a bathtub under the watchful eye of the deputy.

The fox was eventually released back into the wild, the sheriff's office said.