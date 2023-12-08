Widow of sheriff's deputy who died by suicide says constant overtime pushed him to tragic choice

The heartbroken widow of a sheriff’s deputy who was one of four employees of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to die by suicide within 24 hours is speaking out about her grief and what she says pushed him to his death.

Michelle Atilano is mourning the death of her husband, Arturo Atilano Valdez, while trying to get what she believes is justice for her family’s loss. The sheriff’s deputy served the department for 21 years and held a post in the Los Angeles County’s jail system.

In a wrongful death lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Atilano’s attorney says the sheriff’s deputy was miserable due largely in part to “forced overtime.” Michelle recalled a conversation she had with Sheriff Robert Luna the day her husband died.

“I told him in the hospital he killed my husband. Working him overtime, overtime, overtime. All the time. Walking like zombies, everywhere,’” the widow said.

According to Brad Gage, the family’s attorney, Arturo was arriving home from work at 11 p.m. and waking up at 4 a.m. for his next shift.

“He said, ‘The overtime – I feel trapped. I feel like a slave to them,’” Michelle said. She claims the department punishes employees with more work if they don’t take on overtime shifts.

“There’s so many times he missed birthdays, Mother’s Day,” the widow shared.

According to the lawsuit, Arturo repeatedly asked for a different assignment, better hours or a promotion but was denied. The rejection made him grow despondent and desperate, according to his wife.

Arturo took his own life Nov. 6 by shooting himself on the family’s couch. He was among four LASD former or current employees who ended their own lives in the span of 24 hours. At the time the grim news was made, the department said it was investigating the deaths.

"We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family,” Sheriff Luna said in a press release last month. "I have the deepest concern for our employee’s well-being, and we are urgently exploring avenues to reduce work stress factors to support our employees work and personal lives.”

Michelle, however, said the sheriff’s statement is untrue.

“He does not care about deputies that work 70, 80 hours of overtime,” she said.

LASD did not return NBC4’s request for comment on the Atilano family’s lawsuit.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.