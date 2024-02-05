weather

Why is the U.S. power grid so vulnerable during cold snaps?

Natural gas has become the dominant source of power for the electrical grid. Cold weather events put multiple stresses on the gas supply.

State lawmakers spent Tuesday getting an update on the plans to protect the power grid from another crisis.

In five of the past 11 years, parts of the U.S. electrical grid have been hit by blackouts, shut-offs or close calls during cold weather, according to an NBC News review of federal and state records and internal utility documents, with each major cold snap threatening a grid failure.

Experts say one of the main culprits is a recurring shortage of natural gas, which became the main source of power for the electrical grid in 2016 and will carry more of the burden in coming years. The stress on the gas supply also poses a threat to the 50% or more of U.S. homes that use gas for heat.

Should the natural gas system fail, said Matthew Ketschke, the president of New York-area electrical utility Con Edison, it could take weeks to restore full service.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

weather
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us