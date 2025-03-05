Why Elon Musk was scolded during Donald Trump's address to Congress

Originally appeared on E! Online

The tech billionaire’s tech became an issue in Washington.

During President Donald Trump's March 4 congressional address, Elon Musk was seated in the balcony of the House gallery, where the 53-year-old began using his cell phone to capture the proceedings. Musk was then approached by a police officer who asked him to put his phone away, per the Washington Examiner, because taking photos or videos of the address is not allowed.

Musk, who received several shoutouts during the president’s speech, has yet to publicly address the incident.

Trump’s address to Congress was, overall, an eventful one.

After he claimed his 2024 victory against Kamala Harris was an unprecedented “mandate,” Trump was interrupted by longtime congressman Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, who stood and shook his cane at the president.

“Mr. President,” Green called out, “You have no mandate.”

After the 77-year-old refused to sit down, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called for Green’s removal.

"Finding that members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption of proper decorum," Johnson read from the rulebook, "the Chair now directs the Sergeant at Arms to restore order and remove this gentleman from the chamber."

And as House Sergeant at Arms Ronny Jackson (R-Tx.) and security escorted Green out, Republicans chanted, “Nah nah nah nah, goodbye.”

After exiting the chamber, Green told NBC News reporters that as "a person of conscience," he feels the president "has done things that I think we cannot allow to continue."

"This whole budget that he has is one that is going to cause Medicaid to be cut, and when he said he had a mandate, it triggered something," he continued. "Because he doesn't have a mandate, and he doesn't have a mandate to cut health care from poor people."

But while Trump was greeted with audible support from the Republicans in attendance, many of the Democratic members present opted for subtler dissent.

Many female congressional members wore pink to the proceedings to protest Trump’s policies on women and families, others wore blue and yellow pins or ties in support of Ukraine while some members wore t-shirts with the word “resist” printed on the back.

