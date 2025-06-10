Technology

Is ChatGPT down? OpenAI says it has identified issue and is working on fix

According to OpenAI, the problem had been ongoing for about seven hours as of 10 a.m. ET.

Thousands of ChatGPT users across the country who had trouble using the app flocked to social media Tuesday morning, looking for answers.

OpenAI acknowledged it has been experiencing issues with ChatGPT. After six hours of looking into the problem, OpenAI says "we have identified the root cause for the issue causing elevated errors and latency."

They're working on a fix, though it wasn't clear how long that might take. By 10 a.m. ET, the issue was ongoing.

Most of the problems seemed centralized in the New York City area, according to Down Detector's map, but posts on X and other social media indicated a more widespread outage.

More than 300 million people use ChatGPT a week, the company has said. According to Yahoo Finance, users submit more than a billion messages daily on the platform, which launched in 2022.

