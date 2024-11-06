Decision 2024

Who won each state in 2020? A map of how the US voted

The 2024 presidential election hinges on seven swing states, all states that held the same status in the 2020 election.

By NBC Chicago Staff

As Americans keep up with results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election, many are wondering how this year's battleground states voted for president in 2020, when President Joe Biden narrowly defeated former President Donald Trump.

The 2024 presidential election hinges on seven swing states: Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina - all states that held the same status in the 2020 election.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Biden won 306 electoral votes in the 2020 election, surpassing the 270 votes necessary to secure a majority in the Electoral College.

Of the swing states, Biden captured vital victories in the "Blue Wall" states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, while also winning the Sun Belt states of Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

North Carolina is the lone 2024 swing state that voted in favor of Trump in 2020.

In addition to the state maps seen above, Biden defeated Trump in Nebraska's 2nd congressional district, while Trump won Maine's 2nd congressional district, with each victory being worth one electoral vote.

Though the aforementioned seven states were also seen as swing states in 2020, several other states won by Trump were contested by Biden, including states that formerly voted for former President Barack Obama such as Iowa, Ohio and Florida.

To see how the country's 2024 swing states are voting in this year's presidential race, check out a full map of presidential election voting here:

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us