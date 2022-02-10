Whittier

Whittier Fire Destroys at Least Two Homes

The fire was burning homes in the Rose Hills area.

By Heather Navarro

A 2-acre brush fire began burning Thursday afternoon in the unincorporated Whittier area, possibly threatening structures, fire officials said.

About 200 firefighters were battling the second-alarm blaze, dubbed the Sycamore Fire, in the 11700 Block of Banyon Rim Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Two homes were on fire on Cinco View Drive, next to Rose Hills Memorial Park.

It is a cul de sac with a smaller number of homes on the drive.

The two homes looked to be a total loss.

Windy conditions were fueling the flames.


Supervisor Janice Hahn thanked firefighters via Twitter for their continued work.

An Orange County fire that erupted overnight had forced evacuations.

