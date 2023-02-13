US-China Relations

White House Announces Interagency Team to Address ‘Unidentified Aerial Objects'

The U.S. has shot down four objects over North America this month, beginning on Feb. 4 when the military took down a suspected surveillance balloon owned by the Chinese government

The Biden administration is forming an interagency group with the goal of addressing the recent spate of objects in the skies above North America, the White House announced Monday.

"The president, through his national security adviser, has today directed an interagency team to study the broader policy implications for detection, analysis, and disposition of unidentified aerial objects that pose either safety or security risks," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a White House press briefing.

Kirby said that the national security team's task is to "dig into this deeper from an interagency effort and to see what if other improvements" need to be made.

The U.S. has shot down four objects over North America this month, beginning on Feb. 4 when the military took down a suspected surveillance balloon owned by the Chinese government. The other three were unidentified objects that the administration is still working to learn more about, particularly from recovered debris, Kirby said Monday.

