White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures Published 18 mins ago The annual Easter Egg Roll returns to the White House for 2023. At least 30,000 participants, mostly children, are expected to participate in the South Lawn from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 11 photos 1/11 Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023, in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn. 2/11 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images President Joe Biden speaks with kids at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C, on April 10, 2023. 3/11 Drew Angerer/Getty Images Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, right, Chasten Buttigieg and their children Penelope and Gus attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 4/11 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, his husband Chasten Buttigieg and their children Penelope Rose and Joseph August participates in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C, on April 10, 2023. 5/11 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., and his son Hodge greet the Easter Bunny on the South Lawn during the White House Easter Egg Roll, April 10, 2023. 6/11 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images A child pushes an egg at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C, April 10, 2023. 7/11 Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 10, 2023. 8/11 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images People wait for the arrival of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C, April 10, 2023. 9/11 Drew Angerer/Getty Images Hunter Biden attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, D.C. 10/11 Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Joe Biden greets children as he attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, D.C. 11/11 Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Joe Biden takes photos with guests at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, D.C. This article tagged under: White HouseJoe BidenEaster