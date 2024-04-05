Where to get your free solar eclipse glasses: Warby Parker, the public library and more

Some astronomy aficionados are paying top dollar to catch the upcoming total solar eclipse, but there are plenty of options to take in the rare astrological phenomenon for free.

If you find yourself in the path of totality, you'll want to make sure that you're using eye protection before turning your gaze upward. Experts warn against looking at the obscured sun for "even a split second," emphasizing that the solar radiation can burn the inside of your eyes and potentially cause irreversible damage.

The eclipse will take place the afternoon of Monday, April 8, with parts of states like Texas, Ohio and New York falling into the path of totality.

Normal sunglasses aren't strong enough to protect your eyes from harm. Instead, you'll need special protection designed specifically for observing an eclipse.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Luckily, both government organizations and private businesses are distributing eyewear that meets the requirements set by the American Astronomical Society.

Here's where to get your free glasses before Monday's eclipse.

Your local public library

Libraries across the nation are distributing glasses for free. To see which libraries near you have glasses available, check out this interactive map from Star Net.

Warby Parker

The eyewear brand has gone all out for the eclipse, creating an entire page on its website dedicated to the event. Warby Parker is distributing glasses free of charge at all of its retail locations. You can find the closest store to you at this link.

New York State

With a good chunk of the Empire State falling in the path of totality, New York is distributing free glasses at locations including New York State Welcome Centers and Thruway Rest Stops.

Sonic and Smoothie King

Chain restaurants Sonic and Smoothie King are offering free eclipse glasses with a purchase

Make your own

If there's nowhere near you to get free glasses, it's simple enough to make your own. Follow these instructions from NASA to create your own viewing tool with materials that you can find around the house.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's new online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories. Register today and save 50% with discount code EARLYBIRD.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.