Where is Santa Right Now? Track Him Here With NORAD Santa Tracker

Santa Claus is making his way around the world this Christmas Eve, and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking his movement across the globe.

For the 66th year, NORAD Tracks Santa is live with volunteers answering calls and emails at NORAD headquarters.



The U.S.-Canadian military operation began tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas in 1955, first by landline and now by iPhone, Android, OnStar, Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms.

The Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defense Command provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress Dec. 24, allowing families to watch him in 3D as he travels across the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Visit www.noradsanta.org or check out #NORADTracksSanta and @NoradSanta on Twitter to follow along.

You can also email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com and call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) for the latest.