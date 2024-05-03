When to plan for light rain this weekend in Southern California

What to Know A cloudy and cool weekend ahead will include some light rain.

Most of the light rain will fall late Saturday and end before sunrise Sunday.

A wind advisory will be in effect for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

A fast-moving cold storm will bring light rain and cool temperatures this weekend when it passes to the north of Los Angeles.

Clouds will gradually increase late Friday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of sprinkles or drizzle.

The best chance for light rain is late Saturday through early Sunday with only about 0.25 inches expected.

"Cloudy skies will continue for most of (Saturday)," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "As we head into Saturday evening, that's when we may see some showers.

"I don't expect for this to cause huge impacts, unless you're out and about at that time. Then, you may have some wet roads."

The rain will end Sunday by sunrise, leaving Southern California with cloudy and cool conditions. After a Friday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, highs will tumble by double digits in some areas. Riverside will drop from a high of 81 Friday to 68 on Sunday.

A wind advisory goes into effect from 3 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including Palm Springs, Big Bear Lake, Victorville and Wrightwood. Gusts will reach 45 to 55 mph.

Warm and dry weather returns for next week.