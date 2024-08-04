When does school start? Well, it depends …

When does school start? It depends where you live.

The first day of classes at K-12 schools can land anywhere from mid-July to early September, depending on the city, state, climate or even whether teachers and students are at risk for burnout.

For example, this year, New York City Public Schools commences on Sept. 5 (three days after Labor Day) while the Chula Vista Elementary School District’s classes in California begin July 24. Meanwhile, students at Jackson Public Schools in Mississippi come back Aug. 5.

When does school start?

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Children in Southern and Southwestern states generally start school earlier in the year than those on the East Coast, the Midwest, and the Northwest, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center of more than 13,000 national districts in 2019, the most recent research available. Pew didn't look at whether students are returning to school earlier than ever before; however, the report notes, "There’s some evidence that more secondary-school students, at least, are spending part of their summers in the classroom."

When is summer vacation over, and why?

Summer vacation wasn't always about lazy days and sleep-away camp — historically, school calendars were built around the farm economy.

"Generally speaking, during the early-to-mid 19th century, schools in rural settings revolved around the agricultural system, allowing kids time off to harvest crops," Steven L. Nelson, an associate professor of education policy and leadership at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, told TODAY.com in 2023. "Urban schools ran year-round so parents could work in factories and at other jobs."

"In the age of school reform, we're moving toward a much longer school year — and sometimes a longer school day — which can help students who are behind," says Nelson.

Some schools may determine their school calendars in accordance with the weather. "Schools might build extra days into their calendars for snow or hurricane days," he says.

Other schools opt for shorter vacations to prevent the “summer slide,” when students experience learning loss over the 8-week summer vacation.

Chandler Unified School District in Arizona is one that starts in mid-summer, on July 17, and ends on May 22.

The district operates on a modified year-round schedule, Jessica Edgar, the executive director of curriculum and instruction, told TODAY.com. With a shorter summer break, material from the previous year is significantly fresher in the minds of students and they can hit the ground running in the fall, she says.

The shortened summer also benefits Arizona students who rely on consistent air-conditioned buildings and food services, she says.

What parents think about school start dates

How do moms feel about the varying school calendars?

Abigail Carreño Miller’s two children start school in Massachusetts at different times — her 11-year-old son’s public school begins on August 28 and finishes June 12, while her 14-year-old daughter’s private school starts September 10 and ends June 5.

One disadvantage: the children’s conflicting schedules can affect summer travel.

“If we wanted to go on vacation in early June, our son would have to miss school,” Carreño Miller tells TODAY. “The benefits for our daughter though, are tremendous — she gets exhausted from working hard, so having fewer academic days and longer vacations are good for her."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: