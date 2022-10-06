What's Going on With Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen? Here's What We Know

Ever since Tom Brady retired from the NFL and then unretired earlier this year, 45-year-old former New England Patriots quarterback's name has been in the headlines and all over the gossip columns.

Rumors have been flying about his lengthy absence from training camp, possible participation in "The Masked Singer," and more recently, potential marriage problems.

Here's a quick recap of some of the latest news surrounding the future first-ballot Hall of Famer:

Brady, Bündchen Hire Divorce Lawyers

NBC News confirmed Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen have both retained divorce lawyers.

Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and now have hired lawyers to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.

Brady has two children with Bündchen -- Benjamin, age 14, and Vivian, age 9 -- as well as a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan. Reports this offseason suggested that Bündchen was upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd NFL season after announcing his retirement in early February.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, the model expressed her concern at her husband's return to football.

Brady's Kids Join Him at First Home Game

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 25, Brady's three kids were on hand to cheer on the quarterback in his first home game of the season.

In a sweet video posted to Twitter on the Bucs' official account, Brady is seen embracing his 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian, who he shares with Bündchen, and son Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, on his way to the field. The team captioned the clip, "All about family."

All about family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/JwGwEXVwhI — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 25, 2022

The afternoon marked the first game of the NFL season that Tom's kids had attended. But one member of the Brady family was noticeably absent: Gisele.

A Wellness Check on Tampa Tom

On Sept. 20, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times joined NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran for a wellness check on the seven-time Super Bowl champion after he appeared visibly frustrated during the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.

"I think there obviously is something in his personal life that is affecting him," Stroud said. "We've all seen the weight loss. I don't think that's part of the TB12 plan. Maybe it is, I don't know. For what we saw out there on the field Sunday, he was very short-tempered. He's tablet-throwing Tommy now. Jumping on his own players for dropping passes and things like that. He even said on his podcast that he was a little too wound up..."

"But there's no question that the whole episode of retiring, unretiring, new head coach -- there's a lot of changes going on. It's been a different year altogether."

Brady Spikes Tablet in Frustration

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was visibly frustrated during the Bucs' Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. Tampa's offense failed to score in the first half and had only three points through three quarters before pulling away in the fourth. Brady was seen screaming at his teammates on the sideline and spiking his tablet device after one of many failed Buccaneers drives.

Tom Brady throws his tablet in frustration. pic.twitter.com/d6QTX8dRyV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 18, 2022

It wasn't Brady's first time angrily tossing a tablet. In fact, he did so during Tampa Bay's 9-0 loss to New Orleans last December.

As a result of Brady's antics, the NFL sent out a league-wide memo that week warning players that they could face "significant fines" if they break tablets or other league-issued equipment going forward.

Brady to Take Wednesdays Off

In mid-September, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Brady would be taking every Wednesday off as a "rest day" during the regular season.

It represented the first time in his career that he would have a scheduled day off every week.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady will receive a veteran rest/personal day every Wednesday during the season, sources say. A new reality for the 45-year old.



My story: https://t.co/b6N7QuzT2R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

Gisele Speaks Out

In an interview with Elle magazine last month, Bündchen spoke about her marriage to Brady, saying she has "done her part" to make it work.

""I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she shared with Elle in an interview published Sept. 13. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

She continued, "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career -- it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

While Bündchen said she feels "very fulfilled" being a wife and mom to the couple's children, Benjamin, 12, Vivian, 9, as well as stepson Jack, 15, she admitted she is ready to start pursuing her own dreams, including environmental activism, especially in her home country of Brazil.

"I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do," she said. "Now it's going to be my turn."

Bündchen Tweets Supportive Message

While Bündchen may not be on totally board with Brady's decision to keep playing, she does remain supportive of her husband. As Tom took the field for his first game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11, his wife sent a supportive message.

"Let's go @TomBrady!," she tweeted. "Let's go Bucs!"

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

Brady Opens Up About 'Emotions'

In an interview the day after the Week 1 win over the Cowboys, Brady admitted to host Jim Gray on his weekly "Let's Go!" podcast that this year has a different feel than others.

"I'm feeling more than things in the past for some reason," he said. "You know, I'm just really feeling intensely my emotions. And I feel like I always have that, but I think when you get close to the end...

"I don't know exactly where I'm at with that and there's no decision to be made. It's not like I have 10 years left. I definitely don't have that. So all these, I just am never gonna take for granted, you know?"

"I haven't had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven't had a Thanksgiving in 23 years," Brady added. "I haven't celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are, you know, born from August to late January. And you know, I'm not able to be at funerals and I'm not able to be at weddings.

"I think there comes a point in your life where you say, 'You know what? I had my fill and it's enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.' I push myself to the max and I got everything I could out of my ability."

TB12 Takes a Break

Brady took an unprecedented 11-day hiatus during the preseason and reportedly spent that time with his family in the Bahamas. Shortly after his return, he hinted at the struggles of balancing family and football, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on."

That led to a ton of speculation about his personal life, and about whether he was going to appear on FOX's "The Masked Singer."

Brady even joked about the rumor when he returned, tweeting, "Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though," along with an ad for his BRADY clothing line.

Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though. https://t.co/E3wg9LaC1I — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 22, 2022

But what was Brady really up to during his absence?

The veteran QB spent "the bulk" of those 11 days "in the Bahamas at a private resort with his family," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Per Rapoport, Brady was honoring a "mid-retirement promise" to Gisele that he'd vacation with her and their family in August for the first time in their relationship.