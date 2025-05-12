What we know about the 12 jurors who will decide Diddy's fate

A jury of 12 everyday New Yorkers — eight men and four women — were seated Monday in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, paving the way for opening statements in the proceedings expected to last at least eight weeks.

The group whittled down from a pool of 45 qualified prospective jurors after questioning began last week.

Those selected range from ages 30 to 74, and live in diverse New York City neighborhoods across Manhattan and the Bronx, as well as neighboring Westchester County. They also come from various professions: an investment analyst, a physician assistant, a massage therapist and a deli clerk.

ombs' celebrity status as an entrepreneur and rap mogul with a prolific three-decade career has been unavoidable in a trial that has drawn intense coverage following his arrest in September.

The jurors were also asked about their hobbies and musical tastes, with some of the younger jurors in their 30s and 40s saying they listen to hip-hop and R&B music — genres that are closely associated with Combs.

In addition, several of the jurors have said they were already familiar with a key piece of evidence in the trial: video of Combs assaulting the singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.

Ultimately, the group will be tasked with deciding whether Combs, 55, is guilty of five criminal counts: one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

Here's what to know about the main 12 jurors:

Juror No. 2: A 69-year-old male from Manhattan who works as an actor and massage therapist. He listens to classical, jazz and rock music, and his hobbies include music, theater, biking and hiking.

A 69-year-old male from Manhattan who works as an actor and massage therapist. He listens to classical, jazz and rock music, and his hobbies include music, theater, biking and hiking. Juror No. 5 : A 31-year-old male from Manhattan who works as an investment analyst. He plays sports and video games.

: A 31-year-old male from Manhattan who works as an investment analyst. He plays sports and video games. Juror No. 25 : A 51-year-old male from Manhattan who has a Ph.D. in molecular biology and neuroscience. He listens to classical music and opera, and his hobbies include art, science, cooking and the outdoors.

: A 51-year-old male from Manhattan who has a Ph.D. in molecular biology and neuroscience. He listens to classical music and opera, and his hobbies include art, science, cooking and the outdoors. Juror No. 28 : A 30-year-old female from the Bronx working as a deli clerk. She listens to hip-hop and reggaeton, and reads and plays video games.

: A 30-year-old female from the Bronx working as a deli clerk. She listens to hip-hop and reggaeton, and reads and plays video games. Juror No. 55 : A 42-year-old female from Manhattan who is an aide in a nursing home. She likes to cook and paint, and watch "Harry Potter" and Disney movies.

: A 42-year-old female from Manhattan who is an aide in a nursing home. She likes to cook and paint, and watch "Harry Potter" and Disney movies. Juror No. 58: A 41-year-old male from the Bronx who works in communications at a correctional facility. He listens to reggaeton and ‘90s hip-hop, and his hobbies include sports and fantasy football.

A 41-year-old male from the Bronx who works in communications at a correctional facility. He listens to reggaeton and ‘90s hip-hop, and his hobbies include sports and fantasy football. Juror No. 75 : A 68-year-old male from Westchester County who is retired from a bank. He listens to Indian music and plays cricket and volleyball.

: A 68-year-old male from Westchester County who is retired from a bank. He listens to Indian music and plays cricket and volleyball. Juror No. 116 : A 68-year-old male from Westchester County who is retired from working at telecommunications company. He listens to rock music, and likes to bowl and golf.

: A 68-year-old male from Westchester County who is retired from working at telecommunications company. He listens to rock music, and likes to bowl and golf. Juror No. 160 : A 43-year-old female from Westchester County who works as a physician assistant. She listens to R&B and hip-hop, and she dances.

: A 43-year-old female from Westchester County who works as a physician assistant. She listens to R&B and hip-hop, and she dances. Juror No. 184 : A 39-year-old male from the Bronx who is a social worker. He listens to R&B and popular music from West Africa, and also watches sports.

: A 39-year-old male from the Bronx who is a social worker. He listens to R&B and popular music from West Africa, and also watches sports. Juror No. 201 : A 67-year-old male from Westchester County who works as a logistics analyst. His hobbies include woodworking and bike-riding.

: A 67-year-old male from Westchester County who works as a logistics analyst. His hobbies include woodworking and bike-riding. Juror No. 217: A 74-year-old female from Manhattan who works as a treatment coordinator. She listens to classical music and likes to travel.

In addition, six alternate jurors were selected. The four men and two women range in age from 24 to 71.

Earlier Monday, lawyers discussed which prospective jurors they wanted rejected from the jury pool as part of jury selection.

Combs' defense lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, had suggested prosecutors were striking Black jurors, "which leads to a pattern." Doing so based solely on race would be unconstitutional.

Prosecutors, however, went on to explain why they refused certain potential jurors, including that some had voiced favorable opinions of people involved in the trial or referred negatively to police.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied the defense's motion.

