DONALD TRUMP

What was Trump found guilty of? A closer look at the 34 felony charges

Trump's sentencing has been set for July 11.

By Gerardo Pons

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts Thursday of falsifying business records alleging he was involved in a scheme that sought to cover up extramarital affairs in advance of the 2016 presidential election.

The 12-person jury in New York reached its verdict after nearly two days of deliberation, marking the first time a former or sitting U.S. president has been convicted of criminal charges. 

According to the indictment, Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment meant to suppress information about a 2006 sexual encounter with porn actress Stormy Daniels that could have negatively impacted his run for the presidency.

Here's a breakdown of each of the 34 felony counts Trump has been convicted of:

The charges carry a maximum of four years in prison, though they could also carry shorter sentences, fines or probation. The verdict does not disqualify him from continuing to run for the presidency.

