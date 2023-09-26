Colleges & Universities

What students, parents should know about the revised SAT

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's that time of year again for high school juniors to prepare to apply for colleges next fall, including taking entrance exams like the SAT.

Students and parents should be aware the SAT's format and rules are changing starting in March. And though, some colleges have eliminated test scores as a requirement, one expert says they can help students stand out.

View the full report in the video above.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Colleges & Universities
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us