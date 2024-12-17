What to know about the ‘special drone-detection tech' requested for N.J. and N.Y.

Gotham has Batman, but New York wants Robin.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said this weekend that the Department of Homeland Security should send special drone-detection technology made by Robin Radar Systems to New York and New Jersey following a series of mysterious sightings.

If the technology exists for a drone to make it up into the sky, there certainly is the technology that can track the craft with precision and determine what the heck is going on,” Schumer told reporters on Sunday.

Schumer said he is requesting Robin’s equipment in part because it uses “not a linear line of sight, but 360-degree technology that has a much better chance of detecting these drones.”

In recent years, the Netherlands-based Robin Radar Systems has risen in prominence, though its hardware is not only used to track down drones.

Robin is part of a consortium developing small radar satellites that can measure water levels, according to the Netherlands Space Office. In February, the company also deployed four bird-detection radars to support the creation of what has been billed as the world’s most ecological wind farm in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

Robin Radar Systems' drone detection system offerings: IRIS 3D 360° UAS Detection and ELVIRA 2D 360° UAS Detection. (Robin Radar Systems)

In early October 2023, Robin announced it had joined a group of organizations working on the development of the world’s most advanced weather radar, known as PHARA. The group’s mission is to “develop a fully 3D weather radar that can accurately track the movement and growth process of cloud particles and large-scale weather fronts.”

“Detecting small objects is what we do, and it’s what we do best,” the company says on its website. “Bird, bat, or drone, our 360° radar systems log thousands of observations, scanning every second to track and classify with precision.”

Robin’s systems have been used in at least one notable military context, too. In early August, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced it had purchased 51 drone radars from the company and planned to donate them to Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces attempt to fend off Russia’s aerial assault.

In a news release announcing the purchase, Robin explained that “traditional radar systems are typically stationary, mounted on fixed platforms like buildings or tripods.” But the Robin-produced radar systems have “on-the-move” functionality, allowing them to “perform even when mounted on mobile objects, like vehicles or ships.”

“Robin’s 3D drone detection radars … are designed with the explicit purpose of detecting small, fast and elusive drones,” the company said.

The deployment of Robin technology could come as a relief to residents in the New York and New Jersey areas who have been rattled by the bright, unidentified flying objects hovering above their homes almost every night for weeks.

The objects have appeared in the sky since at least Nov. 18. It remains unclear who is operating the devices. The Pentagon has insisted the objects are not owned by the military.

In an interview with NBC News on Monday, Robin Radar Systems general manager Kristian Brost said the company’s radars can detect a drone in the sky, but “we can’t tell you who’s flying it [or] what country it’s from.”

Schumer’s request to Homeland Security came two days after New York Stewart International Airport was closed following multiple drone sightings nearby. The Democratic lawmaker told reporters it was “remarkable” that “we have more questions than answers” amid a growing number of mysterious sightings.

“Some of the drones are small. Some of the drones’ flight patterns are erratic,” Schumer said. “Multiple drones flying together can confuse a traditional radar system, and that’s why, again, this new technology can really get us the answers that we need.”

Schumer said he was working to pass a bill that would give local law enforcement “more tools for drone detection.” Currently, only federal agencies have the legal authority to scour for drones. The Democratic lawmaker’s office did not immediately respond to an email Monday requesting more information.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, meanwhile, said on X late Sunday that he had met with state police officials and radar technicians who are “surveying the area for unmanned aircraft systems.”

“The public deserves clear answers — we will keep pushing the federal government for more information and resources,” Murphy said.

