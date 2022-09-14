What to Know About Inflation Relief Payments in California

Inflation relief is on the way in California, coming in October.

State officials have announced that so-called Golden State Stimulus payments will be distributed in October and November. Totals range from $200 to $1,050 depending on a taxpayer's income and filing status.

When Will Californians Receive Inflation Payments?

According to the Franchise Tax Board, Californians who filed their tax returns electronically and used direct deposit will see the payments in their accounts between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25.

Remaining taxpayers will receive deposits sometime between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14.

How Will I Receive the Money?

The Franchise Tax Board says 90% of the direct deposit payments will be issued in October.

Taxpayers who did not file electronically or receive a refund payment through direct deposit will receive debit cards in the mail between Oct. 25 and Dec. 10, state officials said.

How Much Money Will I Receive?

Payments will vary from $200 to $1,050 depending on your income and tax filing status.

Payments phase out for single tax filers making $250,000 or more and married couples making $500,000 or more. To qualify, a taxpayer must have been a California resident for at least six months in 2020.

Visit the Franchise Tax Board website for eligibility details.

Inflation rose 0.1% in August even with a sharp drop in gas prices, according to the consumer price index report released Tuesday. While it doesn’t sound like much, inflation trickles down into our daily lives. Lori Bettinger, the president of Bancalliance and former director of TARP, joins LX News to discuss how exactly this increase in inflation impacts your daily spending.