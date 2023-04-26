Survivors of sexual violence and community leaders gathered Wednesday at City Hall for Denim Day in Los Angeles, an annual event inspired by an appeals court ruling in Italy more than two decades ago.

Denim Day campaigns take place every April to raise awareness of sexual violence and support victims of sexual assault. People are encouraged to wear jeans or other denim clothing items.

The gathering at City Hall's South Steps included remarks from Patti Giggans, Denim Day founder and chief executive officer for Peace Over Violence. The sexual and domestic violence prevention center is headquartered in Los Angeles.

"The first Denim Day was here in Los Angeles in 1999, the year of the infamous Italian court case," Giggans said Wednesday on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall. "Over the years, it has grown to reach millions of individuals worldwide."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Denim Day is now in its 24th year. It has grown into an international vehicle for promoting sexual violence prevention.

What is Denim Day and How Did It Start?

Denim Day stems from a 1990s Italian Supreme Court verdict that sparked international outrage.

In 1992, an 18-year-old girl was raped by a driving instructor on her first driving lesson on a isolated stretch of road, according to a Feb. 12, 1999 Los Angeles Times report. Judges overturned a rapist's conviction, arguing that because the victim wore tight jeans, she must have helped her attacker remove them, implying consent.

"It is common knowledge… that jeans cannot even be partly removed without the effective help of the person wearing them… and it is impossible if the victim is struggling with all her might," the judges ruled, according to the Times report.

The protests that followed that verdict grew into an international movement for awareness and support for survivors of rape and sexual violence. Members of Italy's Parliament wore jeans in protest.

"Sexual violence is an urgent social justice issue," Giggans said. "We cannot separate it from the needs for improvement in our health and criminal justice system. The trauma from sexual and domestic violence is among the root causes for so many social harms. When we repair trauma, and when we prevent trauma, we're ending suffering and promoting a health society."

The first Denim Day in Los Angeles was in April 1999. It has continued annually ever since.

Resources in Los Angeles County

In the Los Angeles area, help emergency hotlines are provided by Peace Over Violence for survivors of sexual violence. The phone lines offer victims support, information, referral and advocacy services, 24 hours daily.

Central Los Angeles: 213-626-3393

South Los Angeles: 310-392-8381

West San Gabriel Valley: 626-793-3385

More Resources

Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network (RAINN): 800-656-HOPE (4673)

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.