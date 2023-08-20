Hurricane Hilary

What is a #hurriquake? It's something SoCal never thought they'd face.

The term began trending on social media on Sunday

By Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

As if getting the first tropical storm in more than 80 years wasn't enough for the Los Angeles area on Sunday, a 5.1 earthquake shocked residents when it shook parts of Ventura and Los Angeles County.

The quake was centered near Ojai, California, a city about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles, according to the USGS. The agency said there were at least six aftershocks with a magnitude of 3.0 or greater.

The phenomenon of a tropical storm, or hurricane, and a sizable earthquake is unprecedented at least in the modern age, and users on X, formerly known as Twitter, immediately seized on the incident.

#Hurriquake began trending, as people began to post in part due to anxiety, but also to have some fun to distract from the pair of natural disasters impacting the region.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Serious rain and wind were expected to impact Southern California through to Monday morning.

As for the earthquake, Dr. Lucy Jones, a seisomologist, said that there is a 5% chance that a more powerful earthquake will occur in the Los Angeles area anytime soon.

U.S. & World

earthquake 1 hour ago

Magnitude-5.1 earthquake in Ventura County shakes parts of Southern California

maui wildfires 2 hours ago

Hope is hard to let go after Maui fires, as odds wane over reuniting with still-missing loved ones

This article tagged under:

Hurricane HilaryLos Angelesearthquake
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us