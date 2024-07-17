A man is fighting for his life after he saved two children from drowning in the river in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

The two children were swimming in the Great Egg Harbor River at Weymouth Furnace – a popular park for canoeing, kayaking and tubing – Wednesday afternoon when they began struggling in the water. A man then jumped into the river and helped get the children to safety but was pulled underneath the water.

Other rescuers then helped get the man out of the water. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The two children, meanwhile, were not seriously hurt, officials said.

While canoeing, kayaking and tubing are allowed at Weymouth Furnace, swimming is prohibited. Atlantic County officials said families often still get in the water at the park on hot days regardless, however. Officials also said the river is colder and deeper than people often expect.

"We discourage it as much as we can," Atlantic County executive Dennis Levinson said. "Signs everywhere. Hot days like this, everybody thinks they can swim and don't have to worry. They think it's a calm pool they get into. In the past, we've had tragedies."

Those tragedies include an incident in 2021 in which a 23-year-old man drowned in Weymouth Furnace.

"We don't know what else to do to prevent it," Levinson said. "We now have it closed off but it's a place people really enjoy."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

