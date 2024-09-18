Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, provided an update to a case involving a teen boy who, officials claim, communicated with a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda and allegedly purchased materials online in an effort to obtain weapons of mass destruction.

During an event on Wednesday morning, First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee said Muhyyee-ud-din Abdul-Rahman, 18, of West Philadelphia, not only had bomb-making materials, that were found in the trash at his home, he had tested bombs in the woods behind his home and had likely considered an attack on Philly's LGBTQ community.

Back in August of last year, Abdul-Rahman was arrested and charged in an ongoing terrorism investigation following an FBI raid.

But, on Wednesday, Listenbee said, Abdul-Rahman had not only made bombs, but he had considered placing bombs in trashcans along the route of last year's Philadelphia Pride March and intended to move to Syria in the hopes of becoming a bomb-maker for a terrorist group.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“The defendant, who had a scholarship to attend college as a wrestler, decided that he wanted to become a bomb-maker," said Listenbee. “He wanted to leave America and go to Syria an join a terrorist group. He developed bombs in his home and tested those bombs twelve to twenty times in his back yard and in the woods nearby.”

He is also accused of communicating with Khatiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, or KTJ -- a global terrorist group that is affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

In detailing how far Abdul-Rahman was willing to go to achieve his goals, Listenbee said that he was ready to throw away everything in order to become a bomb-maker for KTJ, a group that Listenbee said is considered a global terrorist organization.

“He was ready to leave his family, his friends, his school and his wrestling team. He had no intention of going to college in the United States," said Listenbee.

He had obtained his passport, Listenbee said, and at the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of tactical gear, uniforms, radios, knives, and other military items that he intended to bring to Syria.

Also seized at that time, Listenbee said, were two phones, and on them, he claims officials discovered "frightening searches" including focused searches on the Philadelphia Pride March.

Listenbee said that these searches included the location and schedule of the parade, along with information about making "trashcan bombs" and the locations of trashcans along the route of the parade.

"He was at least considering targeting the LGBT community and the pride parade,” Listenbee said. “That did not happen, but, at least, it was important as far as we were concerned that we acknowledge that that was one of the intense searches that occurred.”

In an interview with law enforcement officials, Listenbee said Abdul-Rahman was upset about homosexuality and how it was “pressed upon children in the United States.”

Along with these searches, Listenbee said officials found searches for nuclear power station locations across the region, army-navy football games and the parade, along with details about Fort Bragg and the Pentagon, as well as 40 other military bases and entities.

Yesterday, Listenbee said a judge ruled that Abdul-Rahman would not be amenable to treatment in the juvenile justice system and he will instead be charged as an adult.

He has been in custody since his arrest last year and his bail has been set at $5 million.

Listenbee said that, at this time, no one else in the home Abdul-Rahman lived in with his family, are alleged to have been a part of -- and were likely not aware of -- the alleged activities that led to these charges.

He has been charged with weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson and related offenses.

This is a breaking news story. it will be updated as new information becomes available.