West LA's plans to turn parking lot into interim housing facility not sitting well with residents

West Los Angeles residents gathered Wednesday to voice their opposition to a plan that would turn a city-owned parking lot into an interim housing facility for unsheltered people.

Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky, who represents LA’s District 5, unveiled plans in August to construct a facility for the unhoused at 2377 Midvale Ave. As part of the project, 24/7 on-site security will be conducted and those who reside in the property will have access to mental wellness and substance use disorder specialists.

Although neighbors in the community say they support resources for the unhoused, they shared concerns that the selected location is too close to local businesses, homes and schools.

“Nobody wants homeless housing right next door to where they live but when you do it right, it solves problems,” Yaroslavsky said.

Upon its completion, the facility will have 33 cabin-like structures with bathrooms attached. The plan was the center of conversation at a meeting Wednesday held by the city, where several attendants dressed in uniform shirts signifying their own proposal to place the facility at a different location.

According to some District 5 residents, the facility would be better suited at a space on Cotner Avenue, which they say, has the potential to house up to 125 people.

“It's away from the residential people, so there's no impact, really” Jay Jacoby, a West LA resident said.

“It would not disturb any businesses,” Barbara Broide of West LA said. “It would not be adjacent to any residents.”

According to Yaroslavsky, a location on Cotner Avenue could host a similar community in the near future.

For now, a funding measure for the Midvale Avenue project passed and will once again, go before the city council. If finalized, the project is slated to break ground by the end of the year and the housing facility is set to open in 2024.