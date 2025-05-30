West Hollywood Pride weekend begins tonight

West Hollywood's annual three-day Pride Weekend begins Friday night with a free music festival.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris will headline the free concert, which begins at 6 p.m. at West Hollywood Park. The lineup also features performances by Qveen Herby, Jamie Fine and Venessa Michaels with special guest Kaleena Zanders. The Drag Queen Lip Sync Battle Royale returns with special guest Bruno.

The music festival is also scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, with headliners Lizzo, Remi Wolf, Kim Petras, Honey Dijon and Paris Hilton taking center stage.

A special free preview performance of “Natural HERstory: The Drag Musical” will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fiesta Hall in Plummer Park.

The Women's Freedom Festival will feature emerging LGBTQ women, non- binary musicians, comedians, poets and activists. The event is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Celebration Stage on Santa Monica Boulevard and La Peer Drive.

Following the Women's Freedom Festival, the annual motorcycle-led Dyke March will begin at 6 p.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard, passing a concentration of LGBTQ+ clubs, restaurants and shops.

The WeHo Pride Street Fair will take over a portion of Santa Monica Boulevard between Hancock Avenue and La Peer Drive. There will be live performances, community group booths, unique exhibitors, interactive sponsor activities and a variety of entertainment for all ages.

WeHo Pride Weekend will conclude Sunday with the annual Pride Parade with music, dancing, floats and marching contingents.

The Parade Icons are actress Cara Delevingne; Emmy-nominated actress and filmmaker Nava Mau; “Love on the Spectrum” star Pari Kim; and former UCLA and Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe.

The parade will begin at noon, starting at Crescent Heights Boulevard at Santa Monica Boulevard and will travel westbound along Santa Monica Boulevard into the Rainbow District to Robertson Boulevard.