West Hollywood business deploys chirping device to ward off homeless people in walkway

There's a new soundtrack on the streets in West Hollywood, where a property owner deployed a motion sensor that triggers a chirping sound to prevent homeless people from sleeping outside businesses in the area.

The device is called a Blue Chirper, created by Santa Monica resident Stephen McMahon, who said he came up with the concept after homeless people gathered outside his condominium complex near Reed Park in the seaside community. The blue box produces a chirping sound and flashes a blue strobe light when it detects motion.

People who passed by the business Tuesday in the 8600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood noticed the blue boxes perched high on a wall in a walkway. Some called it annoying, but not as bothersome as stepping over people sleeping on the sidewalk or stairs that lead to a Trader Joe's next to a Fresh Brothers Pizza.

McMahon calls the product, listed for $400 on the company website, a form of non-aggressive diversion security. The devices can be found at locations around Southern California, including outside businesses at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

"We're not trying to punish anybody," he said. "We're just trying to divert them.

"If you've got a cricket, that's a sound found in nature. And, if you keep it at the decibel level that a cricket is, there's nothing they can do about it."

NBCLA reached out to the West Hollywood business owner who installed the Blue Chirper, but had not received a response as of Tuesday afternoon.

The city of West Hollywood said it has received no complaints about the device. A code enforcement officer will assess the situation, the city said.