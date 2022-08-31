Laguna Beach

We're Dreaming of a Winter Fantasy as Summer Warmly Wraps Up

The Sawdust Winter Fantasy is the festive fantasy we're thinking of, to be joyfully specific. And the dates are now live for the 2022 festival.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Sawdust Winter Fantasy

What to Know

  • Laguna Beach
  • Nov. 19 through Dec. 18, 2022; weekends only
  • Dozens of artisans selling handcrafted goods, Santa sightings, carolers, and occasional "snow"

AUGUST IS ENDING, September is beginning, and there isn't a flake of snow in sight. So we've turned our cool-down daydreams in the direction of December, and one of the most charming, helpful, shoppable, and oh-so-Californian events to be found in late fall. It's the Sawdust Winter Fantasy, the sweater-weather version of Laguna Beach's legendary summer arts festival, and the dates of the 2022 celebration are now live. Meaning? We're snow excited.

TRUE, "snow" and "Laguna Beach" aren't an immediate pairing that springs to one's mind, but the atmospheric outdoor event does, on occasion, create kid-pleasing "snowflakes," the sort of faux snow that drifts down to the sawdust-covered ground all to lend further charm to an already charming to-do. Carolers, cameos by Santa Claus, cocoa for sale, and other quintessentially Christmas-cute sights, tastes, and sounds fill out the five-weekend schedule. And that calendar? It begins on Nov. 19, the Saturday before Thanksgiving, if you need to pick up a few hostess gifts ahead of the holiday. Scarves, photographs, glassware, jewelry, paintings, and all sorts of handmade, well-crafted finds line the aisles, and the artists who created these fabulous goodies are often there in person and ready to chat.

TICKETS... will be on sale soon, as well as further details about what you can expect to experience over those five festive weekends. It all wraps on Dec. 18, the last chance you'll have to pick up some pretty holiday presents for your nearest and dearest.

