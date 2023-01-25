We're Already Dreaming of Lompoc's Luscious Sweet Pea Season

What to Know Cultivated flower fields abound around Lompoc in the spring and early summer; visitors can view them from nearby

The annual Flower Festival will bloom from June 22 through 25, 2023

The city, which is located in Santa Barbara County, is also synonymous with murals, wine, and Vandenberg Space Force Base

FLOWER FANS, how close do you have to be to a sizable spray of sweet pea flowers to detect that singular, oh-so-delicate scent? Some people might charmingly argue that you don't have to be too close at all, given the sweet pea's powerfully pretty fragrance. But here's a slight twist to that question: How close must you be, in terms of time, to feel a sweet pea blossom's particular magic? Because many bloom buffs around California begin to wonder when Lompoc's famous stretches of incredible bloomage will begin to make their annual showing as soon as a new year begins. True, the sweet pea is just one spectacular specimen that grows in the lovely city come springtime, but it is one of the stars, along with larkspur, stock, and a few other major varieties. They're all flowers that draw visitors to the area in the spring and early summer, and while these flower fields aren't made for strolling, a handy site, with a map, tells you where you can view the colorful vistas.

THE FLOWER FESTIVAL... is a centerpiece event for petal-loving people, and the 2023 celebration will happen over the first weekend of summer. In fact, Explore Lompoc recently unveiled some of the region's biggest happenings, and the June gathering for flower fans is one of the major must-dos. Other treats on the new Events & Festivals Calendar include the Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week, which will draw foodies in late February, and the Sta. Rita Wine and Fire Weekend in August. For the full schedule, check out the Explore Lompoc site now. As for when the famous flower growers of the verdant area will be in full swing this spring? Watching the social updates from the city's tourism team should put sweet pea seekers in a sweet frame of mind.