Wendy's offers free Frostys and $5 combo to take on McDonald's $5 meal deal

Berries and cream-flavored shots have been fired in the Golden Arches’ direction.

Wendy’s recently announced it was celebrating five years of its Biggie Bag deal by adding a Frosty freebie to it. The chain’s deal seems like a case of drive-thru one-upmanship, as McDonald’s hotly anticipated $5 Meal Deal drops on June 25.

What’s in a $5 Biggie Bag at Wendy’s?

Wendy’s limited-time deal, which is available nationwide at participating restaurants starting June 20, provides customers who buy a Biggie Bag in the Wendy’s app one small Frosty, free of charge. Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag, which has been around since 2019, features the choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich paired with a 4-piece nugget, one Jr. fries and a small soft drink.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“Celebrate the start of summer and Biggie’s five-year birthday — go BIGGIE-ER with an unbeatable deal!” Wendy’s wrote in a press release. Customers can use the app-only deal on a mobile order or at any participating Wendy’s restaurant nationwide by scanning the offer.

What’s in the $5 McDonald’s meal?

Meanwhile, McDonald’s limited-time meal offer, which launches June 25, includes four items: the choice of a McChicken or McDouble, a four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

Wendy’s new Frosty flavor

Wendy’s dropped its new, limited-edition Triple Berry Frosty flavor on June 12, describing it as a berry-inspired treat that combines three summer fruit flavors: strawberry, blackberry and raspberry.

The chain is offering another deal to Uber Eats users: Now through June 24, you can add a free medium Triple Berry Frosty to your order of $15 or more.

This deal is the latest deep-fried development in the fast-food value wars. Overwhelming customer complaints about high fast-food prices have prompted several chains to offer lower-cost options.

Earlier this month, Burger King brought back its $5 Your Way Meal, while other chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Popeyes and KFC have also debuted cost-friendly deals and promotions.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: