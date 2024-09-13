Food & Drink

Wendy's is kicking off fall with free food and $1 Frosty treats

Spooky savings are within your bony grasp.

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

Summer may be coming to a close, but for fast-food fans it’s time to fall right into some savings.

Wendy’s has a trio of deals for Wendy’s app users, and they start with the spooktacular holiday known as Friday the 13th

Frosty the 13th  

On Sep. 13, Wendy’s is offering two tantalizing in-app deals for rewards members to help them celebrate this superstitious holiday. 

Every Friday through the end of 2024, rewards members can grab a free order of Hot & Crispy Fries (any size) with any in-app purchase.

They can also score small Frosty treats for $1 through the end of the month — the offer can be used repeatedly. Customers can choose from the chain’s current Frosty flavors: the old faithful chocolate and the returning fan-favorite vanilla Frosty, which is officially back on Wendy’s menus nationwide.

$5 Big Noon Saucy Deal  

Wendy's

Wendy’s also has the $5 Big Noon Saucy Deal for customers to snack on this month.

For the duration of football season, customers can grab a six piece Saucy Nuggs in one of seven flavors, a small fries and a small soft drink all for $5. The deal is exclusively available in the Wendy’s app or on the Wendy’s website.  

Additionally, folks can enjoy $0 delivery fees at participating U.S. Wendy’s every Saturday from Aug. 31 — Dec. 14.

National Cheeseburger Day deal

A Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger.
Wendy's

A penny for your burger? For National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18), customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with an additional purchase in honor of the beefy holiday.

