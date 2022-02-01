Welfare Check at Former ‘Real Housewives' Star's Home Turns Into Hourslong Barricade

A welfare check at the home of reality TV star Elizabeth Vargas turned into an hours long barricade situation.

Police say the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star is safe and at least one person is in custody.

Swat teams focused in for several hours on the ocean-front home near Medina Way and Balboa Boulevard.

They believed two suspects may have been barricaded inside the home. Property searches and several neighbors confirm that the multi-million dollar house belongs Vargas, who police say was not injured.

"All the streets were blocked off," said Kristin Simmons, a neighbor. "There were cops everywhere. My heart did sink in the beginning hoping she was OK. I did hear it was her house."

Newport Beach police say the call came in as a welfare check, but they would not say what felony crime investigation followed. Police confirm they have a man in custody

Police say they did not find anyone else in the home. They did take away a dog, which neighbors say belongs to Vargas.