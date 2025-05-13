LAPD

Weezer bassist's wife pleads not guilty to weapons charges

Jillian Shriner is accused of firing her gun at LAPD officers despite repeated warnings from police to drop her weapon.

The wife of a Weezer band member pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday after she was accused of firing her weapon at police officers.

Jillian Shriner, who is married to Scott Shriner, bassist for the band Weezer, pleaded not guilty to the charges of discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer or firefighter.

Police said Shriner fired a shot at Los Angeles police officers while they were searching for hit-and-run crash suspects in her neighborhood of Eagle Rock on April 8. The LAPD also said Shriner emerged from her home, armed with a handgun. 

Body-worn camera footage shared by police also showed that during the incident, officers repeatedly shouted at her to put the gun down before Shriner was seen raising the gun and firing a shot. 

Shriner remains free after she posted $1 million bail. 

A judge ordered Shriner to return to court for a preliminary hearing on June 18.

If convicted as charged, Shriner would serve up to 10 years in state prison while being prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm 

