Weekday Adventurers, the Peltzer Pumpkin Pass Is Here

What to Know The Peltzer Family Cellars in Temecula; the patch is open through Sunday, Oct. 31

A Pumpkin Pass, giving a family of up to five people entry on weekdays, is available

$50

NOT EVERY MONTH... gets an "extra" weekend, but when a fifth weekend falls within a time period that is especially festive, the sort of stretch that is festooned with festivals and special happenings, you can feel some magic in the air. And that's the case with October 2021, which is going to get a full "bonus weekend," giving families seeking autumn and/or Halloween go-outs the chance to see and do a bit more. But what if you prefer to seek out celebratory squash-y moments on weekdays, which tend to be a bit more chill at California's famous pumpkin patches? Plenty of pumpkin-packed places welcome visitors when the bustle of Saturday and Sunday have wrapped. And one of those fall-fun spots, Peltzer Farms, just happens to have something merry in store for those who stop by Monday through Friday. It's the...

PELTZER PUMPKIN PASS, which gives a family of up to five people (all from the same household) entry to the picturesque Temecula patch, all season, on weekdays. It's $50, and includes visits to the petting farm, too (because getting to connect with a critter feels like an all-important autumn pastime). Even if you opt not to get a weekday pass, there's plenty happening at the winery, with pumpkin painting events, October Nights at the Crush House (for guests ages 21 and older), and a Hallo Wine Party on Saturday, Oct. 30 (yep, that's for the grown-ups, too). For everything going on, from kid-cute to-dos to raise-a-glass goings-on for the adults, visit the Peltzer Farms site now.