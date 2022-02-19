‘We Could Have Been Easily Hit': Helicopter Crashes Into Water Off Miami Beach

A helicopter crashed into the ocean just off Miami Beach Saturday near one of the city's most popular tourist destinations.

Video shows the helicopter crashing into the water near swimmers and numerous people on the beach.

The Robinson R44 helicopter came down in the water near 10th Street and Ocean Drive at about 1 p.m.

"As soon as I turned around, the helicopter just came down like 'doom, doom, doom, doom' and smacked and hit the water," said beachgoer Rico Jiménez.

Two passengers sustained trauma injuries and were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with broken backs. The pilot was not seriously injured.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Linares, all three survivors are in stable condition and they called the incident a "control crash."

Beachgoers say that with so many people out on the beach for the holiday weekend, things could have been far worse.



"We could have been easily hit by it like the damage of that," tourist Kaela Berger said. "We saw like a bunch of cops and we saw them driving down from here all the way down to where they are now."

The Miami Beach Fire Department said that “if this crash had happened 50 yards more inland, we would have had a mass casualty event on our hands” and that it's “incredible, insane” that no one in the water was injured.

Video posted on Twitter by the Miami Beach Police Department shows the moment the helicopter came down.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.



The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.