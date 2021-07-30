Watch World's Fastest Woman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Olympic 100m Heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce turned heads in Tokyo on a track that seems primed to give way to a few Olympic records.

The Jamaican sprinter and two-time Olympic champion finished with a time of 10.84 in the 100m heat. While she placed third behind Marie-Josée Ta Lou (10.78) and Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.82), Fraser-Pryce's initial burst had many speculating she could be ready to give Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 33-year-old world record a test in Tokyo.

Just a reminder today that the Olympic Record is 10.62, and our dear Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce’s PB is 10.63 ✨✨✨🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲



#Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Lij Tafari 🇯🇲 (@lijitimate) July 30, 2021

Fraser-Pryce enters the competition as the favorite but it won't come without competition.

Six women broke through the 11-second barrier on Thursday in Tokyo.

And the track seems to be favorable for all types of athletes, as ten national records fell in a single day.