Watch World's Fastest Woman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Olympic 100m Heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce turned heads in Tokyo on a track that seems primed to give way to a few Olympic records.
The Jamaican sprinter and two-time Olympic champion finished with a time of 10.84 in the 100m heat. While she placed third behind Marie-Josée Ta Lou (10.78) and Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.82), Fraser-Pryce's initial burst had many speculating she could be ready to give Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 33-year-old world record a test in Tokyo.
Fraser-Pryce enters the competition as the favorite but it won't come without competition.
Six women broke through the 11-second barrier on Thursday in Tokyo.
And the track seems to be favorable for all types of athletes, as ten national records fell in a single day.