Watch the Hollywood Sign Receive a Fresh Paint Job

Prep work and equipment setup began Monday as crews get ready to give the Hollywood sign a fresh coat of paint.

Crew members could be seen on the live Hollywood sign webcam Monday at the base of the letters setting up for the project. The crew will apply nearly 400 gallons of paint to the 45-foot-high sign over the next eight weeks. Each letter is about 31 to 39 feet across.

Equipment setup will continue this week. Painting preparation is scheduled for between Sept. 26 and 30. Priming and painting begin Oct. 3.

You can check in on the live webcam throughout the project duration.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The painting project should be completed in November for the sign's centennial.

Sherwin-Williams, which last refurbished the sign in 2012, will run the project again. Duggan and Associates, a Los Angeles-based painting company, will paint sign perched on Mount Lee between Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley.

The paint? High Reflective White SW 7757 in Emerald Exterior premium paint.

The sign, which originally read "Hollywoodland," was shortened to the current "Hollywood" in 1949. It was rebuilt in 1978 and has gone through several repairs.