Los Angeles Dodgers

Watch: Shohei Ohtani's dog Decoy becomes the real winner of prank war with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, and reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani are in the middle of a prank war during spring training, but it's Ohtani's dog that is the real winner. Watch all the hilarity ensure here.

By Michael Duarte

Baltimore Orioles v Los Angeles Dodgers

If laughter is the secret ingredient to a winning clubhouse, the Los Angeles Dodgers might just be setting themselves up for their best season yet. 

In between grueling workouts and fine-tuning their craft at Camelback Ranch, reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts have been locked in an escalating prank war that has turned the team parking lot into a battleground for mischief.

But first, let's go back to its origin.

It all started last season with a Porsche.

Before the 2024 MLB season began, Ohtani generously gifted a Porsche to teammate Joe Kelly’s wife, Ashley. Months later, as Ohtani quickly approached Roberts’ record for the most home runs in Dodgers’ history by a Japanese born player, the manager was asked what gift he would want from Ohtani once he passed him. 

Roberts responded that he wanted a Porsche like Ashley Kelly received, and less than a week later that gift was granted when Ohtani hilariously surprised his manager with a tiny toy Porsche after he passed him in the Dodgers’ record books. 

“He said he wanted a car,” Ohtani said through his translator at the time. “I’m glad he’s happy. He got a car.”

That was the genesis of the prank war, which Ohtani added to this spring when he once again gave Roberts a Porsche. On Sunday, February 16, after camp broke, Roberts walked out to his car in the team’s Camelback Ranch parking lot and much to his surprise, it was nowhere to be found. 

Instead, sitting in his usual parking spot was a miniature Porsche—small enough for a toddler but with all the swagger of a sports car. Ohtani, always calm and composed on the field, apparently has a playful side as well. The mastermind behind the prank, he had arranged for Roberts’ car to be moved elsewhere, leaving the toy-sized replacement behind as a not-so-subtle jab at his manager’s stature.

Roberts took it in stride, chuckling at the joke. But deep down, he knew this was far from over.

Round Two: Roberts Strikes Back

If there’s one thing to know about Dave Roberts, it’s that he doesn’t back down from a challenge. A week later, he exacted his revenge in spectacular fashion. 

Ohtani’s sleek black Porsche Taycan—a real one this time—became the latest casualty in this war of pranks.

Roberts and his accomplices filled every inch of Ohtani’s car with plastic ball-pit balls, each one adorned with a picture of Roberts’ smiling face. The visual was nothing short of comedic brilliance. Ohtani, who had likely been expecting retaliation, could only shake his head and get to work on the tedious cleanup.

But while Ohtani may have lost this battle, someone else in his household emerged victorious.

Decoy: The Unofficial MVP of the Prank War

Shortly after discovering his car turned into a plastic-ball wonderland, Ohtani found a way to make the best of the situation. He posted a video on his Instagram account from his backyard, showing his dog, Decoy, gleefully diving into the colorful sea of balls. The Dutch Kooikerhondje, tail wagging and paws flailing, clearly had no complaints about Roberts’ latest scheme.

And just like that, Decoy became the unexpected star of the Dodgers’ spring training. Fans flooded social media with comments declaring him the “real winner” of the prank war, and some even joked that he should get his own bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. If this war continues, Ohtani might want to start planning his next move around Decoy’s entertainment needs.

Of course, this prank war likely isn’t over. Ohtani is as competitive in pranks as he is on the field, and there’s little doubt he’s already plotting his next move. Maybe Decoy will be involved. Maybe Roberts’ office will be the next casualty. One thing is for sure—Dodgers fans will be eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

For now, though, the score stands at Roberts 1, Ohtani 1… and Decoy? The undefeated champion of spring training fun.

