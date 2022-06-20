Watch: Officers Chase Motorcycle on LA Freeways, Streets and Off-Road Paths

Officers pursued a motorcycle rider Monday on freeways, streets and even off-road areas in a park north of downtown Los Angeles.

The pursuit was in the Santa Fe Springs area at about 10:15 a.m. The off-road motorcycle rider headed north into the downtown LA area before exiting onto streets in Echo Park followed by an officer on a motorcycle.

The rider then exited onto a path in Elysian Park before coming out onto Stadium Way and winding through a few neighborhoods near Dodger Stadium. The rider returned to the same area a few minutes later, riding past park visitors and picnickers with California Highway Patrol officers in pursuit.

Two CHP officers took the rider into custody in an alley that led to a parking area behind a residence in Silver Lake.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.